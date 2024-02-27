Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
TP-Link Deco X55 router dives to just $69.99 in best deal yet
We use our routers every day and grumble if we get sub-optimal speeds or poor signal, so why not do something about it? TP-Link is among the top brands in the connectivity space, and the TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router has never been cheaper than it is today. If you catch the deal in time, you can upgrade for just $69.99.
This is the best price we’ve tracked on the home W-Fi device since it was launched around 18 months ago, and there are similar savings to be had on the bundle options. A two-pack of the routers is currently available for $138.99 (down from $200), while the three-pack is on offer for $169.99 (down from $280). Again, these are record-low prices in each case.
The TP-Link Deco X55 is a good way to bring Wi-Fi 6 technology and eliminate weak signals across up to 2,500 square feet — or 6,500 square feet with three units. This system, consisting of three units, is designed to support a multitude of up to 150 devices simultaneously, ensuring a robust and reliable Wi-Fi connection throughout your space.
Each Deco X55 is equipped with three Gigabit Ethernet ports for connectivity variety, and the system’s AI-driven mesh technology smartly adapts to your home’s unique networking needs, optimizing Wi-Fi distribution based on environmental factors and usage patterns. Setup and ongoing management are simplified through the intuitive Deco app, making network administration straightforward and user-friendly.
