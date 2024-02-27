TP-Link Deco X55 router dives to just $69.99 in best deal yet

We use our routers every day and grumble if we get sub-optimal speeds or poor signal, so why not do something about it? TP-Link is among the top brands in the connectivity space, and the TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router has never been cheaper than it is today. If you catch the deal in time, you can upgrade for just $69.99. TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router for $69.99 ($40 off)

This is the best price we’ve tracked on the home W-Fi device since it was launched around 18 months ago, and there are similar savings to be had on the bundle options. A two-pack of the routers is currently available for $138.99 (down from $200), while the three-pack is on offer for $169.99 (down from $280). Again, these are record-low prices in each case.

TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System TP-Link Deco X55 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System TP-Link once again manages to offer good mesh Wi-Fi at a great price. This single Deco X55 covers up to 2,500 square feet, but you can expand coverage substantially by adding others. Each one offers three gigabit Ethernet ports, which can optionally be used to create a wired mesh backhaul. See price at Amazon Save $40.00

The TP-Link Deco X55 is a good way to bring Wi-Fi 6 technology and eliminate weak signals across up to 2,500 square feet — or 6,500 square feet with three units. This system, consisting of three units, is designed to support a multitude of up to 150 devices simultaneously, ensuring a robust and reliable Wi-Fi connection throughout your space.

Each Deco X55 is equipped with three Gigabit Ethernet ports for connectivity variety, and the system’s AI-driven mesh technology smartly adapts to your home’s unique networking needs, optimizing Wi-Fi distribution based on environmental factors and usage patterns. Setup and ongoing management are simplified through the intuitive Deco app, making network administration straightforward and user-friendly.

Ready to upgrade? Follow the widget above to find the deal.

