Deal: Save $50 on the amazing TP-Link Archer GXE75 Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router

Gaming is no cheap hobby. You’ll suddenly find yourself wanting to get a whole bunch of other specialized accessories and peripherals. These are not all about aesthetics, either. Specialized gaming products are made to meet the high standards gaming requires to get the best performance. This means they are usually high-end and pricey. If you’ve been looking for a gaming router, here’s your chance to save a bit! The TP-Link Archer GXE75 Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router is quite the beast, and it’s currently 20% off, bringing the cost down to $199.98 Get the TP-Link Archer GXE75 Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router for $199.98

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” This is still an all-time low price for this router, which means it’s at the lowest price it has ever been, historically.

The TP-Link Archer GXE75 Wi-Fi 6E Gaming Router is no joke. For starters, it has a really cool design and RGB lighting, which can be customized using the official software. We know, we know! It’s not about the looks, but these cool aesthetics are certainly nice! I know cool lights certainly make me happy. But let’s move on to what makes this router a great gaming acquisition.

This is a Wi-Fi 6E router with support for up to 5.4Gbps speeds! It has a tri-band Wi-Fi setup with support for 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, with access to six simultaneous streams, using a total of four antennas for the best performance in all corners of the house. And if it’s not enough, it is also compatible with EasyMesh, so you can use other supported TP-Link routers

It has a future-proofed 2.5Gbps WAN port, as well as another 1GB WAN/LAN port for internet input. And if you prefer a wired connection, the other three dedicated LAN connections can also reach 1Gbps speeds.

Of course, true gamers won’t be happy with performance alone. The TP-Link Archer GXE75 also has software optimizations to improve your gaming experience. A game panel will provide live information on network status, performance settings, RGB customization, and more. You can also use it to prioritize specific mobile or PC applications, devices, and even servers. You’ll also find a robust set of VPN and security features.

Pretty impressive, right? The TP-Link Archer GXE75 is awesome-looking, capable, and at a great discount. You might want to jump on it soon, though. We’re not sure how long this sale will last!

