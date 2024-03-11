TikTok prepares to challenge Instagram with 'TikTok Photos'

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

TL;DR Strings found in the latest TikTok app APK mention a standalone app named TikTok Photos.

While launch and availability details are still unknown, we have a first look at the potential logo for the new app.

With Instagram, heavily invested in short-form videos through its Reels feature, TikTok seems to be returning the favor by entering the photo-sharing space that Instagram helped popularize. Code from the latest TikTok app update hints at the upcoming launch of a dedicated photo-sharing platform called TikTok Photos.

TheSpAndroid made the discovery through an APK teardown, uncovering numerous references to “TikTok Photos” within the latest version of the TikTok app — version 33.8.4 (com.zhiliaoapp.musically). These references include strings like “Open TikTok Photos,” “Share this post to TikTok Photos,” and “Reach other like-minded people who enjoy photo posts.”

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

While TikTok already allows users to share multiple photos as slideshow-style videos, it appears they’re aiming to offer a more dedicated photo experience with TikTok Photos. The code also suggests that TikTok Photos will allow users to sync their existing photo posts from the main TikTok app. This syncing would likely be optional, with users having the ability to control photo sharing through a toggle switch.

Additionally, the leaked code reveals an icon for the new app. This icon mirrors the color scheme of the original TikTok app.

While TikTok has not officially confirmed a launch date or the general existence of such an app, the evidence within the app’s code could be pointing to an imminent launch. As for availability, we can assume that TikTok Photos will likely be available on both Android and iOS devices.

It will be interesting to see how users react to a photo-sharing app from TikTok and whether it can challenge Instagram’s established presence in that domain.

