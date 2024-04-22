TikTok's plan to pay users to watch videos has just hit a snag

To foster growth in Europe, TikTok planned to release a new iOS and Android app called TikTok Lite that would compensate users for engaging with content. The app launched in France and Spain this month, but it could soon be shut down by the European Commission.

According to a report from Reuters , the European Commission claims TikTok did not provide an adequate response to questions from regulators about TikTok Lite’s impact on user mental health before launching the app. The European Commission is arguing that this violates the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires large platforms, like TikTok, to perform a risk assessment of harmful and illegal content on the platform.

Now European Commission executive Thierry Breton is threatening to trigger fines and potentially suspend the app. The main concern appears to be related to potential addiction that could be caused by TikTok Lite’s rewards program. Breton states:

Unless TikTok provides compelling proof of its safety, which it has failed to do until now, we stand ready to trigger DSA interim measures including the suspension of TikTok Lite feature which we suspect could generate addiction.

Failure to comply with the DSA can result in fines of up to 6% of a company’s global annual turnover. On top of that, TikTok could also face fines of up to 1% of its global annual turnover for failing to respond to a request from the Commission.