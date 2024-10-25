This phone case deters thieves by doing its best porcupine impression

TL;DR This preposterous spiked case addresses snatch-and-grab thefts, common in cities like London.

The “Unsnatchable” iPhone case seems to actually be a real product — though made from silver, likely quite expensive

The project appears primarily aimed at raising awareness about phone theft.

Google just gave Android users a powerful new tool to help keep their phones and data safe with Theft Detection Lock in Android 15. The system uses the sensors on your phone to detect if a thief ever grabs it out of your unsuspecting hands and runs off with it — locking the phone (and your info) in the process. But for as useful as that promises to be, today we’re checking out a slightly different approach to the problem that is all about preventing that initial snatch.

Phone theft is a problem all over, but the creative agency Joan is focusing on London with what seems to be a bit of a tongue-in-cheek awareness campaign centered around an iPhone case it’s calling “The Unsnatchable” (via Cult of Mac).

Much like a hedgehog, porcupine, or cactus, The Unsnatchable case is all about using spikes to keep unwanted guests away. The hefty case is crafted out of “510 grams of solid silver” so it’s not just protective — it’s also classy. Studded with dozens of pointy spikes, the uncomfortable-looking Unsnatchable offers a few safe spots for your own fingers, but this design appears to be for righties only.

The Joan website does suggest that this is a real product, but with claims of limited stock and the need to get in touch with someone over email about the possibility of buying one, we’re sure it’s prohibitively expensive — isn’t that the way with modern art? Much more usefully, the Joan site offers a few practical tips on avoiding jerks snatching your phone, like keeping away from streets where motorized thieves can pop out of nowhere, and making sure to record your IMEI somewhere safe.

Do you like the idea of a real-world Metalocalypse Dethphone like this? How long it take until you stabbed your own hand with it? Tell us why this is an awesome or a preposterous idea in the comments.

