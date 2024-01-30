The Rookie season 6: Release date, cast, and the latest rumors

ABC

ABC’s hit police procedural The Rookie ended with a bang in season 5, with the Mid-Wilshire police station going head-to-head with an unknown enemy. If you can’t wait to see how things will shake out, we have some good news because The Rookie season 6 is just around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know about the coming season, including when and where to watch it.

Will there be a season 6 of The Rookie? Yes. The Rookie was renewed for season 6 in April of 2023, a few months before season 5 finished. The announcement was made on Instagram, with many of the cast and crew chiming in to share their excitement afterward.

However, the writer’s strike of 2023 put the show temporarily on hold, so it was noticeably absent from ABC’s Fall lineup. Thankfully, the delay didn’t last long, and the show officially went back into production in November of 2023.

When does season 6 of The Rookie come out? The first episode of season 6 of The Rookie will air on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 9PM ET on ABC. You can also stream the show on ABC.com, as well as live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV at the same time.

What to expect from season 6 of The Rookie

The final episode of Season 5 saw a major conflict between the Mid-Wilshire Division of the LAPD and an unusually organized foe. Masked assailants attacked the crew one by one as part of a dastardly plan, culminating in a massive group of attackers in riot gear approaching Lucy Chen (Melissa O’Neil) and Tim Bradford (Eric Winter), only for the LAPD to save them just in time.

As the episode ended, it was revealed that the whole thing was planned by an unknown mastermind with a lot of cash to spend. Apparently, the whole thing was a distraction to pull the LAPD away from the group’s real target, although it’s anyone’s guess at this point as to what that target is.

Season 6 of The Rookie is sure to pick up right where season 5 left off with this exciting new plot and character, although nothing has been teased as of yet. You’ll have to tune in on February 20 to learn more.

The Rookie season 6 cast No notable changes have been made to the cast of The Rookie for season 6, although one character’s role remains in limbo. Aaron Thorsen (Tru Valentine) remained in a coma after being shot at the end of season 5, and it’s not clear whether or not he’ll pull through. Here’s the full cast of main characters: Nathon Fillion as John Nolan, formerly a rookie at the LAPD and now a training officer.

as John Nolan, formerly a rookie at the LAPD and now a training officer. Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, an LAPD detective.

as Angela Lopez, an LAPD detective. Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, a sergeant and watch commander at the Mid-Wilshire Station.

as Wade Grey, a sergeant and watch commander at the Mid-Wilshire Station. Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, LAPD detective and Nolan’s former training officer.

as Nyla Harper, LAPD detective and Nolan’s former training officer. Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, an undercover officer at the LAPD.

as Lucy Chen, an undercover officer at the LAPD. Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, a Metro officer and Lucy’s former training officer.

as Tim Bradford, a Metro officer and Lucy’s former training officer. Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, a firefighter and Nolan’s fiancee.

as Bailey Nune, a firefighter and Nolan’s fiancee. Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, assistant district attorney and Lopez’s husband.

as Wesley Evers, assistant district attorney and Lopez’s husband. Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, Nolan’s rookie LAPD officer.

Where to watch The Rookie season 6 The first episode of The Rookie season 6 will air live on ABC, as well as live TV streaming services like YouTube TV on February 20th. Episodes will also become available for streaming on ABC.com and Hulu the day after they first air.

FAQs

Who is leaving The Rookie in season 6? At the moment, no one is slated to leave The Rookie season 6. However, Aaron Thorsen may be killed off early in the season as his character is still in a coma after being shot in the back.

Does Jackson West die in The Rookie? Yes, Jackson West (Titus Makin Jr.) was killed off in the first episode of season 4. The character’s actor decided not to continue with the show, hence the sudden departure.

What happened to Bishop on The Rookie? Talia Bishop (Afton Williamson) was written out of the show in season 2 after the actress decided to move on due to claims of racism, bullying, and sexual harassment on set. In the show, Bishop becomes a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, although she’s never seen on-screen again.

Is The Rookie on Netflix? No, The Rookie is not on Netflix in the US. All five seasons are available on Hulu, although you may be able to watch it on Netflix if you live outside of the US.

Where is The Rookie filmed? The Rookie is primarily filmed in Los Angeles, Oxnard, and Burbank, California.

