The Cleaning Lady season 3: Release date and the latest rumors

Oppressed by an ineffective system and hidden away in the shadows, she wipes away the evidence of unthinkable crimes. She’s Thony De La Rosa — a doctor, a mother, and The Cleaning Lady.

When we last saw Thony, she was catering to the whims of mafia men to make enough money for her son’s medical treatments.

What happens to Thony next? Fox Crimes is back with the third season of a show we have grown to love.

Here’s everything we know about The Cleaning Lady season 3 release date and what happens next!

When does season 3 of The Cleaning Lady start? The strikes delayed production. You can watch The Cleaning Lady season 3 starting Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox.

What to expect from season 3 of The Cleaning Lady? Fans can expect tons of suspense and moral complexity this season. Let’s look at how the story may unfold in The Cleaning Lady season 3.

Thony’s quest to save Fiona Season 2 ended with Fiona being deported to Manila. Thony and Arman were preparing to go overseas and stop this deportation. They’ll continue this dangerous mission in season 3. Here’s the thing, Adan Canto (the actor who plays Arman Morales) passed away in January 2024, so we don’t know how this will play out now. Production started in December, and Fox released a 20-second teaser trailer on January 4th, 2024, four days before Adan Canto passed away, so shooting must have already been wrapped up way before that, meaning he is very much a part of the current season.

Heightened stakes and desperate measures With Thony’s FBI ally Garrett now dead and the authorities closing in, she may find herself backed even further into a corner. This could lead to Thony taking more extreme actions out of sheer desperation to protect her family and earn money for her son’s treatment. Season 3 looks set to ramp up the danger, though we will dearly miss Garrett.

Evolution of central love triangle The complex love triangle between Thony, Arman, and Nadia has been a pivotal emotional anchor. Arman confessed to having feelings for Thony, despite still being involved with Nadia. This romantic dynamic will continue to evolve in unpredictable ways. How’s Nadia going to respond to this? At the end of season 2, Nadia killed mob boss Robert and inherited all his money, so we’d say she’s someone you don’t want to mess with.

More backstory on Arman The introduction of Arman’s estranged parents, Eduardo and Teresa Morales breathes fresh life into his backstory. We’ll likely find out more about his past and upbringing. This could shed more light on his motivations and connections.

So in summary — high stakes, desperate measures, volatile relationships, and murky morality. That’s what you have to look forward to.

The Cleaning Lady season 3 cast Oliver Hudson is not coming back. His character, Garrett Miller, died in season 2.

Élodie Yung returns as the lead character Thony De La Rosa, the Cambodian doctor-turned-cleaner for the mob.

Eva De Dominici is back as Arman’s girlfriend Nadia, who killed mob boss Robert at the end of last season.

Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle also return as Thony’s son Luca, the reason she got wrapped up with gangsters in the first place. Martha Millan plays Thony’s sister-in-law Fiona.

There are also some new faces this season. Santiago Cabrera joins as a mysterious character named Jorge, who emerges as an adversarial figure. Kate del Castillo joins the cast as Ramona, and Clayton Cardenas as Dante.

Where to watch The Cleaning Lady season 3? You can watch The Cleaning Lady live on Fox, starting March 5th, 2024, right before Missing Persons Unit comes on! If you want to stream it elsewhere, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, or FuboTV are great options.

Want to catch up with the episodes? The first 2 seasons are streaming on Max, so go get your fill of Thony’s antics before we see her again.

FAQ

Why did Oliver Hudson leave The Cleaning Lady? Garrett is murdered at the end of season 2 so the actor will not be returning for season 3. Showrunners didn’t love pulling the plug on Hudson’s role but used the opportunity to demonstrate that Thony’s actions have consequences.

How many episodes will The Cleaning Lady season 3 have? We don’t know the exact number of episodes, but it will likely be around 10.

What is The Cleaning Lady about? Thony plays a qualified doctor who is forced to clean crime scenes for the mob to pay for her son’s medical treatments and remain in the country.

What time does The Cleaning Lady come on? The Cleaning Lady season 3 will air on Tuesday nights at 8 pm ET/PT on Fox, starting March 5th.

