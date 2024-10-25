The Browser Company is living up to its name, announces Arc follow-up

Andy Walker / Android Authority

TL;DR The Browser Company is creating a simpler, AI-powered browser for mainstream users.

The new browser will have a more familiar interface than Arc and will feature more AI integration.

Arc will not be discontinued and will still get updates.

The Browser Company, known for its innovative Arc browser, is shifting its focus. Arc may be popular with power users but hasn’t achieved mainstream adoption, with its complexity thought to be the main barrier to entry. To address this, the company has now revealed its plans for a new and simpler browser.

Speaking to The Verge and outlining plans in a YouTube video, CEO Josh Miller acknowledged that while Arc’s unique features, like its sidebar and customization options, have gained a loyal following, it has proven too different for the broader audience.

In an effort to bridge the gap between casual users and advanced tools, the company is focusing on a product that aims to simplify the browsing experience while maintaining Arc’s strengths. The idea is that this new browser will be more user-friendly, will gradually reveal its advanced capabilities as users get to grips with it, and automate repetitive tasks. It will also integrate more deeply with AI to simplify workflows.

Miller made clear that Arc isn’t going anywhere and will continue to receive stability updates and bug fixes. He emphasized that the reason for a completely new project, rather than building Arc 2.0, was due to the fact that fans loved the interface and didn’t want to see it changed.

While the next-gen browser is slated for release as early as next year, few details were revealed beyond the broad aims of the project. We’ll keep an eye out for developments.

