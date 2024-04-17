The Boring Phone is a transparent flip phone that takes me back to my childhood

Heineken

TL;DR Nokia phone maker HMD Global and Heineken have partnered up to launch The Boring Phone.

The transparent feature phone is a limited-edition device.

It focuses solely on essential functions such as making and receiving calls and texting.

I’m a millennial, and when I was a teenager, phones were cool. They didn’t have touchscreens, app stores, or high-end cameras. Even mobile internet was a rarity. But they were tough as nails and came in various funky form factors, something far removed from the ubiquitous slabs we’ve all become accustomed to now. So when a device like “The Boring Phone” is announced, it takes me back to the sweet ol’ days of living off text messages, monophonic ringtones, and no social media.

No, it’s not an April Fool’s Day joke playing out too late. HMD, the maker of Nokia mobiles, Heineken, and Boston-based streetwear curators Bodega have partnered up to create this transparent flip phone with holographic stickers that’s “made to take you back in time.” It sure did take me back to my childhood.

The Boring Phone gives off all kinds of 90s vibes. It is essentially featureless and as basic as they used to come. It sports a 2.8-inch QVGA display inside and a 1.77-inch cover screen outside. To be clear, this is not a foldable flip phone. It’s the old-school flip, complete with a physical keyboard and no touchscreen whatsoever.

Heineken

Expect super pixelated pictures with the 0.3MP camera of the device. It’ll definitely make you appreciate any smartphone you have in your hand right now. There is a 3.5mm headphone jack here, though.

For connectivity, The Boring Phone supports 2G, 3G, and 4G. However, don’t expect any internet-connected features. The Boring Phone is designed to focus solely on essential functions such as making and receiving calls and texting. You will be able to play Snake on the phone thanks to its HMD and Nokia roots.

If you’re hoping to buy The Boring Phone just for kicks or for the sake of nostalgia, the bad news is that you won’t be able to do so. The device will be unveiled at the Milan Design Week on April 18. Limited units will be distributed as giveaways in select markets. You can sign up on Heineken’s website to try your luck at winning one. The companies will also launch an app in June that will turn your smartphone into a boring one.

Comments