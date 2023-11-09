Tech injuries are on the rise and smartphones may soon become the leading cause

TL;DR A study suggests that tech injuries are on the rise in the US.

While TVs are still considered the most dangerous tech, smartphones have seen a drastic increase in incidents.

The increase in phone accidents appears to be linked to texting, talking, and walking.

From watching TV to texting friends and relatives, technology has become an integral part of our daily lives. As technology’s role in our lives continues to grow, so do the injuries that are caused by it. A new study suggests that tech-related injuries are on the rise and smartphones are quickly on their way to becoming the leading cause.

The folks over at Decluttr have conducted a new study based on data obtained from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS). The NEISS collects consumer product-related injury data from nationally representative samples from hospitals in the US to produce nationwide estimates.

According to the study, tech injuries have risen by 20% since 2020, with TVs leading the charge at 30%. The most common injuries related to TVs appear to be strains and sprains to the lower back. It’s said this is mostly due to lifting issues. However, TV injuries have reportedly declined by 69% over the last decade due to the disappearance of heavy CRT TVs.

The second leading cause of tech injuries is the phone, coming in at 23%. But it could quickly end up taking the number one spot as phone injuries have seen a drastic incline of 28% over the last decade. The data shows that these injuries most commonly result in face pain, with many incidents caused by phones being dropped or thrown.

Data shows the increases in incidents are attributed the most to walking, talking, and texting. The study claims that these factors have often resulted in sprained ankles and bruised elbows to the face and head.

Computers and video games, audio devices, and batteries come in at the third, fourth, and fifth spots. It appears that computers and video games tend to cause upper body pain due to poor posture. While earbuds and headphones cause ear pain, and batteries cause stomach pain from ingestion.

The study also singled out strains as being the second most common type of tech-related injury at 14%. As to what part of the body was the most affected, it turns out the neck was the most likely to be strained. This is caused by staring down at phones for too long or leaning over at the computer.

It appears that practicing good posture, using good lifting mechanics, staying aware of your surroundings, and not holding your phone above your face can prevent many of these injuries from occurring.

