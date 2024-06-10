Tap to Cash on Apple Pay lets you bump two iPhones to pay each other

Apple

TL;DR Apple Pay is getting a new Tap to Cash feature.

You’ll be able to make a payment to another iPhone user by just holding the devices close together, and without giving away any other information.

There are other upgrades to Apple Wallet, such as more details on event tickets.

Buried in a slew of announcements at WWDC was a handy new upgrade to Apple Pay. The new Tap to Cash feature lets you transfer money to another Apple Pay user in close proximity without the need to give them any of your details.

To use the new iOS 18 feature, you’ll just have to hold your phone next to the recipient’s device and select the option to send cash. Once confirmed, Apple Cash will charge your account and credit it to that of the friend or family member you’re trying to pay. It’s similar to the AirDrop feature but for money rather than files. This is a utility that Google Wallet is yet to offer.

Event tickets in your Apple Wallet will also get an update. There will be more details about the event, such as a stadium map at a concert or sports event and potentially event guides based on your tickets, recommended Apple Music playlists, and more.

These are the headline improvements to Apple Pay that will also offer better support for online purchases and payments via reward cards.

