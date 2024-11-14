T-Mobile finally retires old app and goes all-in on T-Life

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The old T-Mobile app is no longer available for download.

While it continues to function on installed devices, it’s unclear if it will still receive updates.

Going forward, T-Life will be the carrier’s primary app.

Back at the start of 2024, we saw a wave of change start washing over T-Mobile’s Android apps, starting with the transition of the old T-Mobile Tuesdays app into the new T-Life app. That made plenty of sense, as the app’s focus had expanded beyond those simple giveaways, but under the new T-Life branding it kept expanding and expanding more. By the summer, the two T-Mobile apps had effectively become copies of each other. If you could see where this was going, go ahead and buy yourself a Coke, because T-Mobile has just effectively killed off its old app.

The original T-Mobile app is no longer publicly listed on Google Play or Apple’s App Store, as spotted by TMO Report. For the moment, the T-Mobile app still works just fine, and its functionality continues to match that of T-Life. But the future is clearly T-Life’s to live, and earlier this month the carrier sent emails out to its subscriber base inviting them to try T-Life as their “new everything app.”

T-Mobile

There’s nothing inherently wrong about consolidating apps like this, and frankly, a lot of times we prefer it to a carrier with a smattering of single-use apps. But there are also bound to be some hard feelings about exactly the way this all went down, especially when it comes to T-Life introducing ads the old T-Mobile Tuesdays app lacked.

As if to make things really official-official, T-Life has even adopted the old T-Mobile app’s icon.

If you haven’t picked it up yet, you can grab T-Life, the one T-Mobile app to rule them all, over at the Play Store right now.

