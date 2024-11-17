Can't activate your new T-Mobile SIM? You're not alone

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile subscribers are facing issues with SIM activation due to a widespread outage.

Users are unable to make calls, send texts, or connect to the internet after activating a new physical or eSIM, even if the SIM appears active on T-Mobile’s end.

The carrier is reportedly aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

T-Mobile is facing a widespread issue preventing subscribers from using their new SIMs. Multiple users have reported being unable to make calls, send texts, and connect to the internet after activating a new SIM on their devices, even though the SIM appears active on T-Mobile’s end.

Although T-Mobile has not issued a statement on the matter, an employee has confirmed on Reddit that the company is aware of the issue and is working on a fix. According to another user, the problem seems to have cropped up last evening and affects both physical SIM and eSIM activations.

Several users reported spending hours at their local T-Mobile store trying to activate their new SIM without recourse. Since the activation process disables the old SIM, users are stuck without phone service until T-Mobile fixes the issue.

Currently, we don’t have information on what caused the outage or when it will be resolved. We’ll update this post as soon as we have more details.

