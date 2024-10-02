Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
T-Mobile follows up Verizon with a network outage of its own (Updated)
- T-Mobile’s cellular network appears to be currently experiencing an outage.
- The issue appears to also involve carriers like Mint and Google Fi, operating off T-Mobile’s network.
Updated, October 2, 2024 (05:15 PM ET): We’ve heard back from T-Mobile, and the carrier confirms a limited impact to its wireless services. The carrier points to “a third-party transport vendor” dealing with issues affecting subscribers in the Washington, D.C., area, which tracks with the reports we’ve seen coming out of Virginia and Maryland. T-Mobile apologizes to its subscribers for the inconvenience, and notes that it’s working to restore full service ASAP.
Original article, October 2, 2024 (03:58 PM ET): Cellular carriers are not having the best week. We’re just a couple days removed from a major Verizon outage that affected users all across the US, and now we’re seeing reports of a similar situation affecting subscribers on T-Mobile and its affiliated networks.
User reports of T-Mobile service disruptions started flooding into Down Detector starting at approximately 2:30pm ET (via Wet Gravity on X). We’re seeing similar behavior among reports for Mint Mobile, as well as Google Fi.
It’s unclear yet just how localized this outage might be, but we’re spotting a group of reports on the T-Mobile Reddit sub started by user yung_yung1121 that describe problems with the network across Virginia and Maryland.
At least some of these reports do note T-Mobile service coming back online within the past 10 minutes, so there’s a chance the situation could already be resolving itself. We’ve already reached out to T-Mobile, and we’ll keep this post updated with any new information we learn.