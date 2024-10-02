T-Mobile follows up Verizon with a network outage of its own (Updated)

Updated, October 2, 2024 (05:15 PM ET): We’ve heard back from T-Mobile, and the carrier confirms a limited impact to its wireless services. The carrier points to “a third-party transport vendor” dealing with issues affecting subscribers in the Washington, D.C., area, which tracks with the reports we’ve seen coming out of Virginia and Maryland. T-Mobile apologizes to its subscribers for the inconvenience, and notes that it’s working to restore full service ASAP.

Original article, October 2, 2024 (03:58 PM ET): Cellular carriers are not having the best week. We’re just a couple days removed from a major Verizon outage that affected users all across the US, and now we’re seeing reports of a similar situation affecting subscribers on T-Mobile and its affiliated networks.