T-Mobile has been known for some unorthodox moves, but this one is unusual even for it. The company that has championed unlimited data is now introducing a new plan with unlimited talk, text, and no data.

It sounds strange, but it’s true. You can call and text to your heart’s content, but you won’t be able to use cellular data, though you can still connect to Wi-Fi for all your data needs. But, keep in mind that popular messaging services like iMessage and WhatsApp depend on a data connection to function. If you’re out on the go, you’re not going to get your messages through those services.

T-Mobile isn’t offering any special promotions like Carrier Freedom or #GetOutoftheRed to get you signed up either. It’ll be up to you to sign up on your own and it’ll cost you $25/month per line. There are no discounts for additional lines and you can’t combine it with other family plans on an account. The Unlimited Talk and Text Only plan is also not available for No Credit Check or Prepaid customers.

So, what do you get? On top of unlimited calling and texting in the US, Mexico, and Canada, you will still have access to features like MMS, VoLTE, and Wi-Fi calling. Additionally, you’ll still get access to Gogo Inflight which gives you SMS in flight and one hour of Wi-fi access and T-Mobile Tuesdays.

T-Mobile is making it very clear through these restrictions that this is a narrow plan. You can’t add on data later, you can’t combine it with other rate plans, and you can’t get a discount for additional lines. This is focused on the single individual who just needs a phone number that works for calling and texting. While we don’t think that there will be a rush of customers to this new rate plan, we do give T-Mobile credit for giving customers some cheaper options.