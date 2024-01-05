T-Mobile's Netflix on Us changes are a lot worse than we thought

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR T-Mobile is moving not just those getting the Basic Netflix plan to the Standard with Ads plan, but also those getting a free Standard plan without ads to the plan with ads.

That means everyone getting Netflix on Us perks from T-Mobile will now get the streaming plan that shows ads.

Subscribers can pay a subsidized fee to get the Standard and Premium plans without ads.

We previously reported that T-Mobile is changing its Netflix on Us promo. A report based on leaked internal documents suggested that the carrier would be moving all the people who get the Basic Netflix plan through the promotion to the Standard with Ads plan. Now, new information gathered by The Mobile Report points out that the change is much worse than we thought.

Based on texts received by customers on a variety of plans as well as notes from internal sources, the publication reports that every T-Mobile customer receiving Netflix on Us through the carrier will now be moved to the Standard with Ads plan, regardless of their current plan.

That means if you are a Magenta Plus/MAX or Go5G Plus/Next subscriber and enjoy the Standard Netflix with no ads for free right now, you will be downgraded to the Standard with Ads plan and there’s nothing you can do about it.

T-Mobile has also confirmed the changes to its deal in the FAQs of its dedicated Netflix on Us page. The new plan rules will come into effect starting January 24, as confirmed by the company on X (formerly Twitter).

The Standard with Ads Netflix plan allows users to stream on two screens simultaneously and in 1080p quality. Of course, it comes with advertisements, unlike the regular Standard Netflix plan.

That said, you can still pay T-Mobile a discounted price of $8.50/month if you want the ad-free Standard plan. This saves you $6.99 monthly compared to what you would have paid Netflix directly for the plan. You can read more about getting a Netflix subscription and its plans here.

