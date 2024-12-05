Last year's popular T-Mobile holiday freebie is returning once more!

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Last year, T-Mobile gave away pint glasses to celebrate the holidays, and now it’s continuing the tradition once again.

To get a glass, visit the nearest T-Mobile store on December 10 and show the offer in the T-Life app.

While typically limited to one glass per customer, those with multiple lines will be eligible for one glass per line.

Last year, T-Mobile gave away festive pint glasses during the holiday season as part of its T-Mobile Tuesdays perk. With their holiday-themed design and collectable nature, these glasses quickly became one of the most popular freebies to date. Now, according to The Mobile Report, it seems the Uncarrier is set to offer pint glasses once again on Tuesday, December 10.

The pint glasses feature a clear design adorned with snowflake-shaped ornaments and come packaged in padded cardboard boxes for added protection. Any customer with an eligible plan will be able to take advantage of this offer, which will be available at T-Mobile stores nationwide. To claim your glass, simply visit a store and show the offer in the T-Life app to a store representative.

The giveaway is limited to one glass per verified customer, though customers with multiple lines can receive one glass per line. It’s unclear, however, whether this deal will be available only at corporate-owned stores or if third-party stores will also participate. Recently, T-Mobile updated its policy to restrict weekly freebies to corporate locations, but perhaps they are expanding availability for the holidays. We expect more details by next week either way, but we have reached out to T-Mobile for clarification. We’ll update this post if new information becomes available.

Although T-Mobile Tuesdays have become increasingly less impressive over the last year or so, it’s good to see at least their holiday freebie continues to be something people actually find worth collecting. Could this be the start of a long-standing tradition of holiday pint glasses from T-Mobile? Only time will tell — but we certainly hope so.

