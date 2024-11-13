T-Mobile is giving internet backup plans more data, but not in the way you want

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

T-Mobile’s Home Internet Backup and Small Business Internet Backup plans can help in a pinch when the internet goes out. These plans typically offer up to 130GB of 5G data per month for you to use when your ISP goes down, but that may not be enough during prolonged outages. For those moments, the carrier will now let you extend the amount of monthly data you have three times a year.

In a blog post, T-Mobile announced that starting on November 14, Home Internet Backup and Small Business Internet Backup plans will get three additional free 130GB data passes a year. These passes can be tacked on when your backup plan kicks in to extend the monthly allotted data past 130GB. T-Mobile states that 130GB is enough data to keep a household connected for up to seven days.

If you activate a pass, you’ll want to get your money’s worth out of it because any data left over will disappear. The company says that these passes will last for three days or until the data is used up once activated. So don’t expect any unused data to roll over the next time your internet goes down.

Also available starting tomorrow, T-Mobile announced new customers can get half off the Nimble Champ Pro 20k 65W Portable Power battery pack for a limited time. This battery pack keeps the gateway powered during power outages so you can continue using the internet.

