We asked, you told us: You've almost completely switched to USB-C

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The first USB-C products were launched back in 2015, and we’ve seen many manufacturers across various product segments switch to the standard. From smartphones and tablets to power banks and smart home devices, there really is no shortage of gadgets with the port.

Senior Features Editor Rita El-Khoury recently noted that USB-C wasn’t perfect, but that it still made her digital life easier. She added that all her gadgets now charge via the port. We wondered how many readers had completely switched to USB-C as well, posting a poll inside our opinion piece. Here’s how you answered it.

Have you USB-C’ified your digital life or not yet? <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Results Over 2.200 votes were tallied in this poll, and it turns out that 63.31% of respondents said they were “mostly there” when it came to switching their devices and accessories to USB-C. I can totally understand this choice, as I still have a few micro-USB-toting gadgets that otherwise work fine (e.g. a power bank and rechargeable lights), so why toss them just because they use an older charging standard?

Meanwhile, 24.97% of surveyed readers say they’ve completely switched to USB-C. At least one reader noted in the comments that they wouldn’t buy any new tech unless it supports USB-C. It’s easy to see why, as having one charging port to rule them all is very convenient (even if charging standards can vary wildly).

Rounding out the top three was “Not yet, I have USB-C, micro-USB, Lightning, and more,” accounting for 11% of the vote. Finally, less than 1% of respondents said they didn’t have any USB-C gadgets just yet.

Comments Beardednomad: I won’t buy any new tech unless it supports USB-C. I travel a lot for work and I definitely don’t miss the days of having to pack 3-4 different chargers. The worst was the proprietary laptop chargers, if I ever forgot to pack that one it was always “fun” trying to find a tech store that sold one that would fit.

eszklar: Rita: Dat USB-C charging puck for your Pixel/Apple Watch: who makes that? Also: I just bought an Anker Poweline II 3-in-one charger cable with Lightening, USB-C and micro-USB tips because I have all kinds of stuff and haven’t attained USB-C Nirvana – yet.

Carl Thomas: My mouse is the last major outlier – I have the MX Master which used microUSB; upgrading it in the next 2 weeks though so I picked “yes” in the vote. I’m able to take one charger with me on trips, for my phone, my tablet, and my laptop. Soon, the same cable will be able to charge my fiancees iPhone if the USBC rumors are true.

Comments