Sunbird, an insecure app that's never worked properly, will likely cost you $1.99 each month

The Sunbird story just keeps getting stranger. The app — which promises to bring iMessage features to Android by bridging the two ecosystems through a macOS device — came back recently after taking a hiatus last year when it was revealed to be an absolute nightmare for privacy and security. Although we still haven’t seen anyone actually gain access to the “new” Sunbird, we have seen some new information related to it.

Thanks to Reddit posts first spotted by 9to5Google, some users are reporting receiving an email that says Sunbird will soon have a monthly fee. At $1.99 each month, Sunbird isn’t asking for much. However, the app has always been free, and the company’s early promotional material touted this as a major aspect of its appeal. At some point recently, though, Sunbird quietly altered this, with one 9to5Google reader pointing out that the company’s FAQ on its website now says this:

Sunbird will not remain a free product for unlimited messaging. Over the coming months we will test subscription types and payment options.

As recently as March this year, though, Sunbird’s site said this in response to the same FAQ:

Sunbird will be free for the foreseeable future, that’s the bottom line. We don’t have any reason to turn on paid subscriptions right now based on our current goal. Right now we have one goal in mind to give iMessage on Android to millions of users. Let’s connect the world first!

So, clearly, something has changed at Sunbird as far as its financial goals are concerned.