Straight Talk finally offers discounted family plans

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR There are now options for Straight Talk family plans.

The Verizon MVNO has never officially offered family plans before.

As usual with family plans, the more lines you add the more discounts you receive.

Straight Talk started in 2009 as a cheap way to gain basic wireless service in the United States. Eventually, Verizon acquired the company and transitioned it to fully work on Big Red’s network. However, through all these changes and developments, there’s one thing the company’s never done: official family plans.

That changes today. Starting now, there are discounted Straight Talk family plans available for all. As with family plans from pretty much any other carrier, the more lines you add to an account, the better discounts you’ll receive on those lines.

The family plans work on the company’s Silver subscription tier. For one line, this tier gets you unlimited data (throttled after 25GB each month), unlimited nationwide calls and texts, and unlimited calls to Canada and Mexico for $45 each month. Normally, adding a second line to your account at this tier wouldn’t trigger any discounts. You’d just pay $90 each month for both lines.

Now, though, the existence of a Straight Talk family plan earns you a permanent discount on those additional lines. Here’s how it breaks down: Two Silver lines: $75 per month (saves $15)

Three Silver lines: $90 per month (saves $45)

Four Silver lines: $100 per month (saves $80) Obviously, these discounts are pretty incredible when you remember that two lines with no discounts are only about $10 cheaper than four lines under these new family plans.

Also, do note that these discounts do not require the use of autopay. This is a common requirement for many carriers.

Straight Talk family plans are only available at Straight Talk’s website (hit the button below), Walmart’s website, or physical Walmart locations.

