From AV1 to HDR support, the Steam Link Android app just got a huge update

TL;DR The Steam Link Android app has just received a major update.

This update brings support for 500 more devices, AV1 streaming, HDR support, and more.

Valve’s Steam Link app is arguably the best way to stream games from your PC, provided you’re using Steam, of course. The Android app hasn’t been updated in a while, but a huge update has now arrived.

Valve announced the latest Steam Link update for Android on its website (via AFTV News and r/android), and it brings loads of additions and tweaks. One of the most notable items in the changelog is that the company has added support for over 500 devices.

Another big addition is AV1 streaming support from high-end PCs. The AV1 codec is more efficient than earlier video codecs, allowing for the same video quality for less bandwidth or improved video quality at the same bandwidth. That’s good news if you don’t have the best local network connectivity.

In a long-overdue move, the Steam Link app now supports HDR streaming from Windows. However, you’ll need to choose the “enhanced” 1080p or 4K streaming configuration. Valve is also offering settings recommendations based on the results of your network test, giving you a better idea of how you can improve your experience.

The updated app brings a few more tweaks, such as fixing issues with the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, fixing surround sound problems on Android TV, and letting you disable low-latency audio. In any event, you can download the updated Steam Link app below.

