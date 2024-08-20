Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Save $200 on the Starlink Standard Kit and get internet anywhere!
We take solid internet connections for granted in major cities, but if you step out of metropolitan areas, your options will quickly drop. This is what makes Starlink so special. You can get internet nearly anywhere in the USA, as well as many other countries. The equipment can get pricey, though. Lucky for you, we’ve found a great deal on the Starlink Standard Kit. It usually costs $500, but you can catch a $200 discount right now, bringing the cost down to just $300.
This offer is available directly from Best Buy, but Starlink’s official website also offers the same deal. The web page also mentions this deal will end on October 5, 2024.
The Starlink Standard Kit is recommended for residential users. The flat antenna is made to be stationary, and can be installed by yourself. The app can help you orient it in the right direction, and will walk you through all the steps to get you connected as soon as possible. It’s IP67-rated, so it should be able to handle the elements just fine.
Also included is a router with Wi-Fi 6 capabilities. While this router is meant to be used indoors, it still has an IP56 rating. You can connect up to 256 devices simultaneously, which is quite impressive. Wi-Fi coverage can be expanded with up to three Starlink Gen 2 and Gen 3 Mesh nodes, too.
Of course, you’ll also have to pay for service. The standard residential plan costs $120 a month. While this may seem a bit expensive to many of us, remember it’s a specialized service for those without many options. To many, Starlink is a lifesaver. It will work in pretty much any remote area, even places with zero cellular coverage.
Ready to get connected? Go get your Starlink Standard Kit. Deals on these Starlink antennas are pretty rare!