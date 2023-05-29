This rare deal on the Starlink satellite internet kit ends tonight

Starlink

Whatever you think of Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, there’s no denying that his SpaceX venture is shaping the future. If you’re ready to join the revolution and try Starlink satellite internet for yourself, we’ve spotted the best deal to date on the Starlink standard kit.

For the first time we’ve tracked, you can pick up the easy-to-install kit for just $499.99 shipped — $100 less than the retail price. The comprehensive kit contains all the essentials for setting up your new internet connection, including the Starlink satellite, base station, companion Wi-Fi router, and all the necessary cables to connect everything seamlessly.

Starlink Standard Kit Starlink Standard Kit Engineered by SpaceX, Starlink is designed to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet to the most rural and remote locations worldwide. Starlink enables activities that historically have not been possible with satellite internet, including streaming, online gaming, video calls, and more. The Starlink Kit is designed for self-install and arrives with everything you need to get online within minutes. See price at Best Buy Save $100.00 First price drop!

Already available in much of North America and dozens of other countries, Starlink will soon revolutionize internet access by providing coverage virtually anywhere on Earth. Unlike traditional satellite internet, which relies on a few satellites positioned more than 22,000 miles above us, Starlink employs a vast constellation of small satellites in low Earth orbit, hovering at altitudes of approximately 342 miles, creating a network that blankets a specific region with satellite internet connectivity. As a result, users can enjoy faster speeds and significantly reduced latency compared to conventional satellite providers.

There’s a monthly subscription fee of $90 to $120 associated with Starlink connectivity to consider when you’re joining the SpaceX bandwagon, but if you live in a rural area or you want to maintain high-speed internet when on the road, this could be a game-changer.

We’re late to this one-day Best Buy deal, and you only have until midnight to take advantage of this rare discount. The widget above takes you to it.

Comments