Want a fancy Star Wars lightsaber? This one is 50% off only today!

Those fancy Star Wars lightsabers that look much more realistic are pretty much just made for decoration. They are super cool, though, and for some reason, we all want one. I know I do! Of course, your mind will change as soon as you look at the prices! The Star Wars The Black Series Darth Revan Lightsaber is normally $279, but today, Best Buy is selling it for $139.49, which is a 50% discount. Buy the Star Wars The Black Series Darth Revan Lightsaber for $139.49

This offer is available from Best Buy, and it is part of the retailer’s Deal of the Day sales. This means you can only catch this discount today, October 7, at 10 PM Pacific.

Star Wars The Black Series Darth Revan Lightsaber Star Wars The Black Series Darth Revan Lightsaber See price at Best Buy Save $139.50 Deal of the Day!

The Star Wars The Black Series Darth Revan Lightsaber replicates Darth Revan’s lightsaber. It is made of higher-quality materials that make it look hyper-realistic. The metal handle and Kyber Crystal blade will look and feel amazing. It also comes with LED lighting that can light up in red and purple. As if that wasn’t enough, you’ll also get sound effects, including noises that replicate progressive ignition, blaster deflection effect, and wall-cutting effect. Both lighting and sound effects can be controlled using a couple of buttons on the handle.

A stand is also included so you can show off your Star Wars The Black Series Darth Revan Lightsaber. The box also comes with a barrel plug, the handle, and the removable Kyber Crystal blade. You will need to buy the batteries separately, though. It requires three AA batteries. We wish it was rechargeable, considering the price, but hey, at least you’re paying less right now!

These official Hasbro lightsabers are not often discounted, so those who have been looking to treat themselves to one of these should probably act soon. Again, this deal on the Star Wars The Black Series Darth Revan Lightsaber ends tonight, at 10 PM Pacific.

