Star Wars: Hunters: Release date and more

Excitement is building in the Star Wars fandom for the much-anticipated Star Wars: Hunters, a free-to-play player-vs-player competitive arena mobile game developed by Zynga. Set in the aftermath of the Galactic Empire’s fall, this multiplayer game introduces a fresh ensemble of characters from the Star Wars universe. Here’s everything you need to know about Star Wars: Hunters, from release date to playable platforms and whether there will be an open beta.

When is Star Wars: Hunters coming out Zynga, the game’s developer, has repeatedly delayed the official release date for Star Wars: Hunters. In their most recent announcement, they confirmed a 2023 release. They made this decision to meet the high expectations of Star Wars fans and gamers, choosing to invest additional time in refining and enhancing the game.

Will there be a Star Wars: Hunters open beta? While there hasn’t been any specific mention of an open beta, Zynga has engaged players with a soft launch in selected regions. They have used this time to gather user feedback and make adjustments, much like a beta phase. In late 2021, the developers implemented the soft launch of Star Wars: Hunters on Android devices in India, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

On which platforms will Star Wars: Hunters release?

Star Wars: Hunters will release on iOS and Android, ensuring access via the App Store and Google Play. Additionally, the game will be free to download on the Nintendo Switch and won’t require a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Gameplay and development Star Wars: Hunters takes a squad-based arena shooter gameplay style where players can engage in battles in various iconic Star Wars locations. The game’s timeline fills the gap between Episodes VI and VII, further fleshing out the Star Wars lore.

Players can play as many characters, including a Wookiee warrior, a female Dark Side force user, a bounty hunter, and an Imperial Stormtrooper.

FAQs

Is there a release date for Star Wars: Hunters? Star Wars: Hunters is expected to release sometime in 2023, although a specific date has not yet been announced.

Is Star Wars: Hunters free-to-play? Yes, Star Wars: Hunters will be free-to-play. It will be available for download on the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android platforms.

Is Star Wars: Hunters on PC? As of now, Star Wars: Hunters will not release on PC. It will be available on the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android platforms.

Why is Star Wars: Hunters not available? Zynga and Lucasfilm Games, the developers of Star Wars: Hunters, have delayed its release until 2023. They chose to give themselves additional time to refine the game.

Is Star Wars: Hunters available in the US? Star Wars: Hunters is not yet available in the US or any other region. The game is expected to launch worldwide in 2023.

Is Star Wars: Hunters on the Play Store? Yes, Star Wars: Hunters is listed on the Google Play Store, but you cannot install it yet because the game has not been officially released. The game’s release is expected in 2023.

