Migrate your Spotify playlists to YouTube Music for free with this tool

TL;DR YouTube Music doesn’t have a one-click solution to help Spotify users migrate their libraries and playlists.

Although several third-party tools offer this functionality, they are either paid or copy a limited number of songs per playlist.

This tool lets you copy your entire Spotify library to YouTube Music, but it’s not as quick or straightforward as other third-party tools.

If you’re considering switching to YouTube Music after the Spotify Premium price hike earlier this month, you should know that YouTube Music does not offer a native migration feature. You will need to rely on third-party tools to copy your Spotify library, many of which are locked behind a monthly subscription or have a cap on the number of songs you can copy per playlist. If you are open to a bit of tinkering, though, and have some experience running Python scripts, developer Sean Reifschneider (aka “linsomniac”) has a free solution.

Reifschneider’s spotify_to_ytmusic tool will help you copy all your liked songs and playlists to YouTube Music. It can also list all your existing Spotify and YouTube Music playlists to help you copy individual playlists and avoid duplicates.

Although the tool is not beginner-friendly, the instructions provided on the GitHub page are detailed enough for you to get the graphical user interface (GUI) set up within a few minutes. Once that’s done, you just need to log into your YouTube Music and Spotify accounts and click on the buttons in each tab to backup your Spotify playlists, load liked songs, list all your playlists, and copy playlists to YouTube Music.

If it seems too daunting or you can’t get it to work despite following the steps perfectly, you can consider using paid alternatives like Soundiiz, MusConv, or FreeYourMusic. These services are much more user-friendly, offer app support, and include a few quality-of-life features, like the ability to delete duplicate songs from playlists, shuffle playlist track order, split playlists, etc. But be prepared to shell out anywhere from $5 to $20 per month for the additional features and ease of use.

