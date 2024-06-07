Spotify playlists have vanished for many users (Update: Bug fixed)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Many Spotify users are complaining that their playlists have vanished. They also cannot see any playlists on their friends’ profiles.

Spotify acknowledged the bug, and rolled out fixes shortly after publishing of this article.

Despite the recent price rises and the lack of lossless audio music, Spotify still remains the primary music streaming app for many users. Spotify’s excellent cross-device functionality is one of the reasons why many people, including myself, prefer it over YouTube Music. But if you recently opened Spotify and found all of your playlists have vanished, don’t panic, as that’s definitely a bug and not a feature.

We’re seeing multiple reports from users complaining that their playlists have vanished. These reports are generally from desktop and web browser users.

My team and I are not affected, but there are enough reports around for this to be considered a currently prevalent bug.

Spotify has acknowledged the issue, mentioning that some users are unable to see playlists posted on their profiles and on the profiles of other users. This might prevent them from browsing their playlists or creating new ones. Their tech team is looking into it.

The company has since updated the post to mention that the issue has been resolved. If you still do not have your playlists back, you may need to sign out and sign back in, as that will resync your account info.

Did you lose your playlists on Spotify? Are they back for you? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments