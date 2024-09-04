Suffering from the broken shuffle button? Spotify now has a playlist that endlessly shuffles

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Last September, Spotify introduced a new Made For You playlist called Daylist in select regions. This dynamic playlist learns from individual users’ music listening patterns and suggests similar songs throughout the day. After expanding its availability to 65 markets in March, Spotify is now offering the Daylist playlist to all its users globally. The music streaming app is also adding support for around a dozen more languages.

Spotify has announced that Daylist is now available to free and premium users around the world. The playlist is also no longer limited to the English language and now supports Arabic, Catalan, French (Canada), French (France), German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Mexico), and Turkish.

To access your Daylist playlist, you can visit spotify.com/daylist or locate it in the Spotify app’s Made For You hub. The playlist refreshes multiple times a day and surfaces tracks based on your listening habits. To preserve a particular version of Daylist, you can export a copy to a new playlist before it refreshes and you lose the current song selection. Spotify also lets you share your Daylist with contacts directly or on social media.

Last month, we reported that Spotify users have been complaining about the broken shuffle button. As the poll results reveal, most of our readers are unhappy with the feature, as it shuffles between the same few songs repeatedly. Daylist could act as a Band-Aid for those impacted by this behavior, as it continuously suggests new music that (supposedly) matches their ever-changing mood during a certain day.

