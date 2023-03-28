Spotify's 'Niche Mixes' feature lets you create playlists with just a few words

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify has launched a new feature called Niche Mixes.

The feature allows users to create personalized playlists with just a few words.

Mixes are updated daily.

A big part of the Spotify experience is getting recommendations and discovering new artists. To this, the company offers what it calls Spotify Mixes that include categories like Genre Mixes, Decade Mixes, and more. It seems Spotify has now added a new tool to Mixes that will let users create their own personalized playlist.

Today, Spotify announced in a blog post that it is expanding Mixes by launching a new feature called Niche Mixes. According to the company, Niche Mixes will allow users to create customized mixes based on just a few words of description.

The way it works is when users go to the Search tab, they can input any word to describe an “activity, vibe, or aesthetic.” And when the word “mix” is added after, a custom playlist will be generated. For example, you could type “Feel Good Morning Mix,” “Driving Singalong Mix,” or “Night Time Mix.”

This new feature is described as: “a set of personalized playlists that combines all that our Mixes offer in a playful way.” Spotify also says, “We’re giving listeners access to tens of thousands of Mixes unique to them based on, well, almost anything they can think of.”

Once a Niche Mix is created, the company says that these playlists can be found in the “Made for You” hub under “Your Niche Mixes.” And it appears that these playlists won’t just stay the same once they’re created. Spotify states that each Mix will be updated daily.

Niche Mixes is reportedly available globally right now for all free and premium users. However, the company notes that users have to search in English.

