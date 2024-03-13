Spotify now shows music videos for Premium subscribers in select regions

Ryan-Thomas Shaw / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify announced it is rolling out a beta that will allow Premium subscribers to watch music videos.

The beta is currently only available in 11 countries.

Users will be able to watch music videos by hitting the “Switch to Video” toggle on supported music tracks.

Spotify is introducing a new way for users to enjoy music on its platform. Starting today, certain Premium subscribers will be able to watch music videos.

Spotify has announced it is launching a beta that will bring music videos to the streaming app. The feature can be used by Premium subscribers on iOS, Android, desktop, or on TVs. This launch is a limited one, as the beta is currently available to only 11 countries. These markets include:

U.K.

Germany

Italy

The Netherlands

Poland

Sweden Brazil

Colombia

The Philippines

Indonesia

Kenya

At the moment, Spotify says its catalog of music videos is limited. However, it contains videos from popular globally-known artists like Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, and Ice Spice. It also has music videos from local artists, like Aluna and Asake, as well.

If you’re in one of the selected regions, you’ll be able to turn the feature on by hitting the “Switch to Video” toggle on supported music tracks. And to return to background music, you just need to press “Switch to Audio.”

You don’t need to feel left out if you don’t live in one of these countries, as Spotify says it hopes to expand the program to more areas in the future. The company also plans to expand its collection of music videos over time.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments