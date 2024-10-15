Spotify snubs the US again in latest music video beta expansion

You may remember Spotify rolled out a music video beta back in March for Premium subscribers. At the time, the test was only available to 11 markets, not including the US. The streaming company is now greatly expanding access to this beta, while also making a few improvements in the process.

Spotify has announced that it is starting to roll out its music videos beta in 85 additional regions. These markets join the original 11 and Egypt to bring the total number of supported countries to 97. In the blog post, the firm avoids specifying what countries are included in these 85 new markets, but it looks like the US has been skipped over once again. A Spotify spokesperson has told The Verge:

Music videos on Spotify are still in beta and we look forward to bringing it to even more users across more markets, including the US, in the future.

As before, the service is still limited to Premium subscribers. If you’re a paid user, however, you’ll be able to switch between audio and video on iOS, Android, desktop, and TVs.