Spotify increases lyrics limit for non-premium users

TL;DR Spotify is increasing the number of songs for which free users can view lyrics, moving away from the previous limit of three songs per month.

This change has already been rolled out and will be fully available to users worldwide in the coming weeks.

Spotify has yet to confirm the exact number of songs that free users will be able to view the lyrics for.

If you’re a Spotify user who doesn’t pay for Premium, you may have noticed around May of this year that you could no longer access most lyrics (the limit was set to three songs). This was a pretty big bummer for anyone who enjoyed singing along to their favorite tunes. Well, the good news is that things are about to change for the better.

Spotify is now expanding this limit, and free users will be able to view lyrics to more songs going forward (via TechCrunch). As you might expect, the company’s decision to put lyrics behind a Premium paywall drew substantial criticism from the community. While it appears that the motivation for doing so was to push more free users to Premium plans, Spotify seems to be rethinking its approach.

A Spotify spokesperson revealed to the reporting outlet: At Spotify, we’re always testing and iterating. This means the availability of our features can vary across tiers and between markets and devices. Over the coming weeks, we’ll be expanding lyrics availability for Spotify Free users so more people can enjoy viewing more lyrics, globally. The company, however, has yet to confirm the exact number of songs that free users will be able to view the lyrics to. However, we’re certain it’s going to be more than the current limit of three songs.

While Spotify began rolling out this expanded limit yesterday and some users have already begun to see the change, it will be widely available to users globally within the next few weeks. The firm began testing its Premium paywall for lyrics towards the end of last year. It’s unclear how much of an effect this has had on Spotify’s bottom line, but users, expectedly, weren’t thrilled about having to pay for a feature that was previously free.

