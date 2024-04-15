Spotify's lossless audio could be coming soon (for real this time)

Tech Team / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify could be getting ready to add lossless audio to the service.

Code suggests that lossless audio would appear as part of an optional “Music Pro” add-on.

There may also be a headphone optimization feature for specific models

Spotify initially announced it would bring lossless audio to the platform back in 2021. Fast forward to today, and the feature is still absent from the service. However, new strings of code suggest Spotify could be preparing to finally give its users the listening experience that has long been delayed.

A while back, strings of code hinted that Spotify could introduce a new, more expensive subscription tier called “Supremium.” This plan would introduce features such as mixing tools, AI-created playlists, and 24-bit lossless audio. According to Reddit user Hypixely, however, Spotify has since scrubbed any mention of Supremium from the app and replaced it with something called “Music Pro.”

In the code that this Reddit user found, Music Pro is described as an optional add-on, rather than as a different plan. So you would be able to tack on Music Pro to your existing subscription for a yet to be known price.

The code, which you can view in this Imgur link, lays out Spotify’s Hi-Fi plans out flatly. It mentions things like “lossless has arrived,” “Control your Lossless listening,” and “Your favorite music in 16-bit and 24-bit high fidelity sound.”

An additional interesting discovery is the possibility of a headphone optimization feature. This feature would require you to “select an exact match for Optimize to work correctly.” So if you have a supported brand, you would be able to take advantage of this feature. It appears Apple AirPods would be one of the supported models as it is mentioned explicitly in the code.

Circling back to AI-created playlists, Spotify announced AI playlists for Premium subscribers back on April 7. The feature is currently in beta for UK and Australian users.

