Spotify breaks into the learning space, starts testing video courses

TL;DR Spotify is testing video-based learning courses in the UK.

The courses cover four main topics: music, creativity, business, and healthy living.

The streamer has partnered with BBC Maestro, PLAYvirtuoso, Skillshare, and Thinkific.

Free and Premium subscribers in the UK can trial at least two lessons per course for free before purchasing additional lessons.

Have you been wanting to learn how to write a book, improve your gardening skills, or just get better at managing your time? If you live in the UK, you’ll now be able to use Spotify to learn these skills and more. The streamer has started letting UK users access video-based learning courses on its platform.

Today, Spotify announced that it is kicking off a test for video-based learning courses in the UK. To do so, the company says that it has partnered with four educational course providers for this test: BBC Maestro, PLAYvirtuoso, Skillshare, and Thinkific.

These courses will cover four main topics, which include music, creativity, business, and healthy living. The courses will be available to both free and Premium UK users for purchase and will appear alongside the platform’s other content.

It’s important to note that Spotify mentions that for this test, UK users can try out lessons for free. Specifically, the company says users can trial at least two lessons per course before purchasing additional lessons.

If you’re using the mobile app, these courses can be accessed from the home and browse tabs. Meanwhile, desktop users will have to go to the Courses on Spotify page. It’s unclear if Spotify plans to eventually open up this test to users in the US.

