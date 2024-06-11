Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Spotify Jams could soon let you chat with friends as you listen together
- Spotify appears to be working on a new feature for Jam sessions.
- A string of code referring to a Chat feature was found in the beta version of the app.
- The feature would allow participants in a Jam session to chat with each other.
If you’re a Spotify Premium subscriber and you start a Jam session with your friends, you can listen to and add songs together, whether you’re together in person or virtually. However, this feature doesn’t allow you to have conversations with the group. But Spotify seems to be working to correct this by adding a chat function.
While digging through the Spotify app for Android (beta version 8.9.50.105), we came across a string of code referencing a “Chats” feature with the codename campfire.
<string name="campfire_chats_page_title">Chats</string>
As you can probably guess, this feature would allow users to have conversations with each other in the Spotify app. However, it seems the feature is specifically meant for group conversations as it appears to be a part of Jam sessions.
Since there isn’t much code related to this feature, we assume it’s still a work in progress. It’s possible the company could be testing the feature internally. We found some code of a dummy group conversation in the app that you can see here.
If you’re hosting a virtual Jam session, you can’t exactly talk with friends face-to-face. So having the ability to message your friends without leaving the Spotify app would be a nice addition.