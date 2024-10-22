Spotify just made your custom playlists even more personal

There are a similar number of custom Spotify playlists as there are people alive on the planet, and the music streaming giant is now allowing users to add an extra level of individuality to their creations. As of today, subscribers have the option to design and customize their own Spotify playlist cover art.

News of the development was announced on Spotify’s website on Tuesday morning. The feature, which just rolled out in beta, allows both Free and Premium users to get creative with their playlist covers and share the results with the world.

The custom cover art tool is available in 65 markets through the Spotify mobile app, and it’s simple to use. Here’s how it works:

On the mobile app, go to a playlist you’ve created. Tap the three-dot menu. Choose Create cover art.

From there, you can upload a photo or explore customization options that include text styles, colors, gradients, visual effects, and stickers from popular artists like Jun Ioneda and Sam Lyon.