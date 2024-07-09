Spotify gets social, launches comments section for podcasts

Tech Team / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is rolling out a comments section for its podcasts.

Comments have been a long-requested feature. After its release, it will facilitate interaction between creators and audiences on the platform.

The feature is expected to begin rolling out this week, and all users will have access to it by next month.

Until recently, Spotify users had no way to interact with podcast hosts through the platform. Any comments or insights would have to be shared through social media platforms or other external channels. But Spotify’s recent update is changing that.

Spotify recently announced it is launching a comments section for podcasts that will allow creators and audiences to interact directly through the platform. Spotify already allows podcast hosts to create Q&As and polls, and the new comments feature will further audience engagement. Unlike in the case of its competitor, YouTube, however, all comments will be set to private. Creators will need to view and approve comments individually. Once comments are approved, they will appear on the podcast page.

Creators have the option of allowing comments on their podcasts or opting out of this feature altogether. Depending on the kind of engagement and interaction they’re looking to create, they can also choose to enable comments for only specific episodes or the entire show.

Spotify notes that podcast creators can use either the Spotify for Podcasters mobile app or its desktop version to manage their shows and interact with listeners. The platform provides creators with an easy way to check their stats, manage their Spotify presence, and track their growth. The company has also added a notification setting that lets creators know if they’ve made it onto a Spotify chart or if their show has hit a milestone.

A comments section has been long-requested by both Spotify listeners and podcasters. TechCrunch notes that “the feature will roll out slowly, starting this week on the consumer side (on podcasts that have opted into showing comments on their pages). Over the next month, the option to comment will expand to all Spotify users.”

