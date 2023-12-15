Spotify is taking AI's help to make you a better playlist

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Spotify is testing an AI playlist feature within its app, as spotted by a user.

The streaming app will let you type your playlist expectations or choose from suggested prompts, and it will generate a playlist according to the prompt.

Spotify confirmed that the feature is being tested but provided no further details.

Spotify is one of the best music streaming apps you can use on practically every OS. Spotify’s omnipresence and features like Spotify Connect and Spotify Unwrapped make it a crowd favorite. The company is working on improving its feature list, and the music streaming app is turning to AI for it.

The feature is accessed from the Your Library tab by clicking the plus button on the top right. While most users will see Playlist and Blend as options, the user spotted the additional AI Playlist option. Clicking on it brings up a chat conversation where you can ask Spotify’s AI to create a playlist for you. There are suggested prompts that can be used, but one can also type in their own text prompt.

Within a few seconds, the AI Playlist will be generated following the prompt. You can refine the playlist by removing any songs that you do not like.

A Spotify spokesperson confirmed to Techcrunch that the company is currently testing the AI playlist feature. It further added: We routinely conduct a number of tests. Some of those tests end up paving the path for our broader experience, and others serve only as an important learning. We don’t have anything further to share at this time. There is no timeline on when the AI Playlists feature will launch to the broader user base if the company decides to go ahead with it in the first place.

This isn’t Spotify’s first brush with AI. The service already has Spotify AI DJ that curates music that it thinks you will like based on your past listening preferences. Adding AI to playlists will help remove some of the pain from creating quick and easy playlists for different moods, and we can’t wait for the feature to roll out.

Comments