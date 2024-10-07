SpaceX, T-Mobile's satellite network for phones gets green light in Helene's wake

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The FCC has temporarily approved SpaceX and T-Mobile’s satellite service for smartphones in areas hit by Hurricane Helene.

This service will broadcast emergency alerts to all smartphones in North Carolina, but the duo might also test texting functionality on T-Mobile.

SpaceX and T-Mobile announced a partnership a while back to bring satellite connectivity to regular smartphones. Now, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has approved satellite service in areas hit by Hurricane Helene.

SpaceX confirmed on Twitter that the FCC has given it and T-Mobile temporary approval to offer satellite-based features on smartphones in areas affected by the disaster. What should you expect, then?

“The satellites have already been enabled and started broadcasting emergency alerts to cell phones on all networks in North Carolina. In addition, we may test basic texting (SMS) capabilities for most cell phones on the T-Mobile network in North Carolina,” SpaceX explained.

The space firm also noted that it hasn’t launched the full constellation of so-called direct-to-cell satellites just yet, cautioning that this service would, therefore, be operating on a best-effort basis.

The good news is that cellular infrastructure is coming back online in the wake of Hurricane Helene. On October 6, the FCC reported that just under 20% of all cell sites in North Carolina were still out. But satellite-based alerts and basic texting could still be handy for these areas without terrestrial coverage just yet.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments