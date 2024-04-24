Record $70 price drop on the Soundcore Motion X500 Bluetooth speaker

The Soundcore Motion X500 is a notable mention on the best Bluetooth speakers list of our sister site, SoundGuys. The experts there know their audio, and it only wasn’t featured more prominently as its larger sibling, the more expensive X600 model, takes the limelight. We’ve never tracked the X500 on sale for under $130 until today, but Amazon is now giving you the chance to pick it up for just $99.99. Soundcore Motion X500 Bluetooth speaker for $99.99 ($70 off)

You need to clip the on-page Amazon coupon to activate the $70 price drop, and it’s currently only available on one colorway of the speaker. At more than 40% off, that won’t concern many shoppers.

The Soundcore Motion X500 punches well above its lightweight build. Despite its compact size, it delivers strong sound with 40 watts of power and three drivers, including impressive bass. It’s built for the outdoors with a durable design, but its stylish looks and good sound also make it a great choice for home listening. Plus, it has an aluminum handle for easy carrying and IPX7 water resistance for peace of mind around spills or splashes. A companion app with customizable EQ completes the package.

Check out the deal via the widget above.

