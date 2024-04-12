Deal: 53% price drop on the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro

As you can usually rely on from Anker, its Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro earbuds represented reasonable value for money at their full $170 retail price. If you can get them for less than half of that, you’re doing rather well indeed, and that’s what Amazon is offering up today. The wireless earbuds are down to just $79.98 from the retailer today. Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro for $79.98 ($90 off)

The deal matches the price drop we saw during the Black Friday sales six months ago and brings them within $5 of their best price ever from this time last year. The offer applies to two colorways of the buds that Amazon carries: Midnight Black and Frost White.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro
Ton of features and customization
Anker packs plenty of high-end features into this compact package. Adjustable EQ and ANC alongside a multitude of ear tips and ear wings provide a truly customizable fit.

The Liberty 3 Pro earbuds bring an array of customizable features to the table. Equipped with a secure fit thanks to multiple ear tips and wing sizes, they’re ideal for active users, boasting IPX4 water resistance and active noise canceling for uninterrupted listening. The Soundcore app allows for adjustments to the earbuds’ controls and sound profiles, including a HearID sound test that tailors the audio according to individual hearing capabilities. They support Bluetooth 5.2 with codecs like LDAC for high-quality audio streaming and offer a decent battery life with fast charging capabilities.

