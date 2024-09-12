Sony Xperia 1 VII wishlist: All the features I want to see

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

It’s no secret that Sony hasn’t been as significant a player in the mobile space as it is in many of its other technological endeavors. A lot of this is because Sony tends to go its own direction — for better or worse. When the rest of the world moved over to glass, Sony clung to metal longer than anyone else. Over the years, it has also experimented with unique aspect ratios, pushed 4K displays over other more popular features, and retained unique extras like a headphone jack and microSD expansion.

Although these differences helped it build a small but loyal following, the Xperia series didn’t make much of a splash among mainstream consumers — until the release of the Sony Xperia 1 VI. Despite its limited availability, the Xperia 1 VI is a major step in the right direction for the company, leaving me hopeful for what’s next. Even though the Xperia 1 VI is only a few months old, I can’t help but dream about what’s coming. Here’s my wishlist for the Sony Xperia 1 VII.

A better update policy is pretty much a MUST for a phone this expensive Sony has never been particularly great about supporting its software long-term. Most of its phones have had just two years of OS updates and three years of security updates after launch, though the Xperia 1 VI finally improved the situation slightly, extending the policy to three years of OS updates and four years of security patches. Despite this minor improvement, Sony lags behind the status quo for update policies, especially when you compare this pledge to Samsung and Google’s seven-year OS and security fix commitment.

I suspect Sony won’t ever compete with the best here, but I’d still like to see a unified commitment of at least four years of OS updates and security patches. While this wouldn’t match the competition, it would likely appease most of its fanbase. Sony Xperia phones are typically built for power users, and many of these folks don’t hang on to phones for more than three to four years. Typically, users buying phones like this will jump ship as soon as the battery starts to degrade.

Emphasize Sony’s professional modes, while also improving the point-and-shoot experience

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

Sony has a long history when it comes to camera technology, so it’s no surprise that the Sony Xperia series excels in manual mode compared to many competitors. Still, we’ve seen increased competition here from Samsung and several others. Even Google finally offers a Pro mode on select devices, despite its focus on AI photography and simplifying the process so that almost anyone can take a decent-looking shot, regardless of experience. While Sony still arguably has some of the most robust controls, the gap has shrunk considerably.

I want to see Sony continue leaning into its camera prowess, refining its manual control features even further. At the same time, Sony needs to put more focus on its point-and-shoot experience. Right now, the Sony Xperia brand is primarily aimed at power users and professional photographers, but if the company ever wants to broaden its appeal, it needs to improve the mainstream experience. Pushing more AI and software features for casual users is a great way to start. Adding AI guides for the manual mode would also emphasize the Xperia’s superior level of control while making it more accessible to photography newcomers.

A lower price tag would really help expand Xperia’s reach The Sony Xperia 1 VI is a solid device, but it’s held back by limited availability and a steep price tag of €1,400 or about $1,550. That’s a lot for any smartphone, but it’s especially steep for a brand that hasn’t proven itself to most mainstream buyers. If Sony could price the Xperia 1 VII closer to other high-end flagships like the Galaxy S24 Ultra (or even slightly under), it might win over potential buyers who are interested but unwilling to spend so much on a brand they have limited experience with.

Bring back US availability, and double down on marketing

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

One of the worst things about the Sony Xperia line is that it has always had tons of potential but never quite crossed the finish line. It’s a shame, as Sony is one of my favorite producers of televisions, monitors, cameras, and gaming consoles. I’ve always wanted to get into Xperia, but it has never quite nailed down the basics well enough. The Sony Xperia 1 VI is almost the exception here, though it’s let down by its high price, limited availability, and nearly nonexistent marketing.

Although Sony does market the Xperia in regions where it has a stronger hold, like Japan, the reality is the company has often just released the Xperia quietly in the background. There were a few times when Sony attempted to generate excitement, like during the days of the PlayStation phone (aka the Xperia Play), but beyond that, I don’t know if I’ve seen a full video advertisement for an Xperia in decades—though I might have spotted a few web banner ads.

With the Sony Xperia 1 VII, I want to see a phone that not only addresses the remaining weaknesses of the line through hardware and software improvements but also comes with a better marketing strategy. Sony needs to make a big deal about features that few others offer as well, like its great manual modes, microSD expansion on a flagship, a headphone jack, PS5 streaming compatibility, and more.

It also needs to be available in the US. If Sony really wants it to do well, separating it from its current clunky naming convention would be a smart move. I don’t think Sony needs to drop the Xperia branding entirely, but rebooting the line with a new numbering system could help signal that this is a new Xperia that’s ready to compete at the top level.

Honestly, this last wish is the one I want the most, and probably the one that won’t happen. Sony has shown little interest in taking risks in the mobile market, and with the current economy, this isn’t likely to change anytime soon. Still, weirder things have happened, and Sony might see the increased attention from reviewers as a sign that it’s time to bring Xperia back globally. Let me dream, at least!

Sony Xperia 1 VII: What improvement would you like to see the most? 47 votes A better update policy 23 % Improve the point and shoot camera experience 28 % Pricing needs to be much lower 17 % Better marketing and a wider availability that includes the US 26 % Other (Tell us in the comments.) 6 %

Will there be a Sony Xperia 1 VII?

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

The Sony Xperia line has been around since the fairly early days of Android. There’s little to suggest it’s going away anytime soon, even though Sony has pared back the markets it serves to focus more on its niche following than trying to play at the global level. The company is also not planning to launch an Xperia 5 V follow-up this year, which could be a sign of Sony scaling back its smartphone operations, but we can’t really know the company’s plans for sure right now.

Of course, it’s also too early for many rumors, but one Weibo leaker with a fairly strong track record recently claimed the next Xperia 1 flagship will separate the telephoto lens from the main and ultra-wide cameras, likely giving it room to increase sensor sizes. That’s all we know, but it’s enough to suggest the Xperia 1 VII is in the works.

As for when the Sony Xperia 1 VII might launch, let’s take a quick look at the launch history: Sony Xperia 1 VI — June 6, 2024

June 6, 2024 Sony Xperia 1 V — June 29, 2022

June 29, 2022 Sony Xperia 1 IV — June 22, 2022 Keep in mind these are the initial release dates in Asia, as US and global launches usually come a month or more later. With that in mind, unless Sony changes its strategy in a big way, it seems likely we won’t see the Xperia 1 VII announced until May or June of 2025, with a ship date in June.

Should you wait for the Sony Xperia 1 VII?

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

The Sony Xperia 1 VI is barely some months old at the time of this writing, so if you’re interested in the Xperia 1 VI and can find it for a reasonable price locally or via import, there’s no reason to wait. While we’d love it if the Xperia 1 VII returned to the US and saw a price cut, there’s no indication that will happen. The same goes for other speculated improvements.

Sony Xperia 1 VI Sony Xperia 1 VI Excellent audio quality • Versatile camera performance • Exceptional battery life MSRP: $1,399.00 Sony's best is better than ever. Packed with a 6.5-inch 120Hz display, capable cameras, and a powerful set of internals, the Sony Xperia 1 VI is one of the better 5G phones from Sony. See price at Amazon

For most users in the US, I recommend picking up the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra ($1419.99 at Amazon) or Pixel 9 Pro ($999 at Amazon) if you’re looking for similar performance and features. These options are easier to find and likely much more affordable. You can save even more by going with the base Galaxy S24 ($859.99 at Amazon) or Pixel 9 ($799 at Amazon).

You might like

Comments