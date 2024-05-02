Massive Sony Xperia 1 VI leak spills the beans on specs, camera, and more

TL;DR A massive leak may have revealed a plethora of new details about the Sony Xperia 1 VI

Sony is reportedly streamlining its camera apps into one user-friendly app inspired by Sony’s Alpha series camera.

The Xperia 1 VI could run on a Qualcomm 8 Gen 3 processor.

Sony has managed to do a decent job of keeping information about the upcoming Xperia 1 VI from leaking. Until now, we have mostly only heard a handful of details, like the potential dimensions and the camera setup. However, a new report appears to give us a more complete picture of what to expect.

The folks over at MSPoweruser appear to have gotten their hands on new information regarding the Sony Xperia 1 VI. Although no source was given, this leak may reveal details about the camera, audio, design, display, performance, battery life, gaming features, and perks for owners.

Design

Starting off with the design, rumors have suggested that we could be in store for a similar monolithic slab like years before. However, the report mentions that the back features frosted textured glass. Along with that, it could feature the same horizontal grooves on the side as we have seen in the past. And it looks like Black and Platinum Silver colorways could be back for another go. The Xperia 1 V also offered a Khaki Green option, but the leak doesn’t mention if this color will be available as well.

Display We have previously heard rumors that Sony could make the next Xperia 1 shorter and wider than its predecessor, bringing the display’s aspect ratio to 19.5:9. Today’s leak appears to corroborate that rumor while also adding that the screen will be OLED with variable refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. This could mean that the new Xperia 1 may lose its 4K display. In addition, it appears the panel could be 1.5 times brighter and boast features like an outdoor visibility booster and BRAVIA HDR remaster technology.

Cameras For the rear camera setup, we may be looking at an ultrawide angle 16mm lens, wide-angle 24mm lens (48mm with two times optical zoom), and telephoto zoom 85-170mm lens with up to seven times zoom. This appears to line up with a previous leak, which also said each camera would be a 48MP Exmor T lens. According to the leak, the company says photos taken with the 24mm lens “will rival those from its full-size cameras.” And it appears the device will also support macro photography.

MSPoweruser

One of the bigger changes mentioned in the leak deals with Sony’s camera apps. Apparently, Sony has decided to do away with Photography Pro, Videography Pro, and Cinema Pro, in favor of consolidating them into a single app said to be inspired by the company’s Alpha series cameras. Something else Sony is said to be borrowing from the Alpha line is human pose estimation technology, which allows users to focus on subjects, regardless if they’re facing away or have obscured faces. Sony also appears to be ready to introduce a new Video Creator app meant to make video production simpler.

Performance and other internals A new addition to the Xperia 1 VI puzzle is the reveal that the handset could run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. But that falls in line with expectations as the previous model was host to a Gen 2 chip. Elsewhere, the leak says to expect improved heat diffusion and a vapor chamber to prevent overheating. For the power source, we may get a 5,000mAh battery with wireless and reverse wireless charging. And to further improve battery life, the device will implement “upgraded battery health technology.”

Meanwhile, the leak claims there will be a new high-performance audio chip and circuit improvements to enhance sound. In addition, there’s Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio Wireless, 360 Reality Audio, LDAC, and DSEE Ultimate. And still bucking the trend, the phone is said to have a 3.5mm jack for wired listening.

Features and Perks Sony takes gaming seriously, even with its smartphones. As such, the handset is said to feature a 240Hz touch scanning rate, adjustable white balance, low gamma raiser, and an FPS optimizer. However, the device is said to also have something for movie aficionados. Reportedly, those who buy an Xperia 1 VI will get one year of free Sony Pictures movie streaming and access to up to five Sony movie titles that have been remastered with IMAX video and DTS sound — optimized for the handset.

A few days ago, another leak (via Smartphone Digest) appeared to leak the price for Taiwan. It’s claimed that the phone will have a price tag of TWD 39,900 (~$1,233 USD).

