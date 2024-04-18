The Xperia 1 VI could be coming soon as Sony announces Xperia event

Harley Maranan / Android Authority

TL;DR Sony has announced that an ‘Xperia Special Event’ will take place on May 17.

We’re guessing this could be the Xperia 1 VI launch event.

Sony’s Xperia flagship devices have long stood out as one of the best camera phones while also bringing a great multimedia experience to the table. We’re expecting the Xperia 1 VI later this year, and it looks like Sony has just announced what could be a launch date.

The company announced an upcoming “Xperia Special Event” on its Japanese website and on X, taking place on May 17 at 7:00 PM JST (6:00 AM ET). Sony confirmed on both platforms that 100 people with a My Sony ID will be able to attend the event for free.

“As a token of our gratitude, we will be holding Xperia Special Event 2024. Xperia developers introduce the latest features in real life. You can also experience it for yourself,” read a machine-translated excerpt of the website announcement.

The posts don’t specifically mention an Xperia phone, though. However, the website does mention a “product experience” and notes that the “device you experience may differ from the actual product.” This suggests we’re indeed looking at a brand-new device rather than a simple community event.

In any event, Xperia 1 VI rumors point to a phone that finally drops the 21:9 aspect ratio. But we hope Sony sticks with enthusiast features like microSD card support and the headphone jack.

