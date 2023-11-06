Sony Xperia 1 V gets major Android 14 update with a tiny changelog

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Sony has begun rolling out Android 14, starting with the Xperia 1 V in the EU and UK.

The update bumps up the platform to Android 14 and brings the improved Bokeh mode to the phone.

Android 14 has been out for a few weeks, and several OEMs have begun beta testing and rolling out the update to their devices. Sony has kept quiet on its plans to bring Android 14 to its devices, but the company has finally broken its silence. Android 14 is now rolling out to the Xperia 1 V, letting users of Sony’s flagship device experience the update before other phones in its lineup.

Sony’s announcement for its Android 14 rollout for the Xperia 1 V is fairly brief. The biggest highlight of the Android 14 update is the platform bump up to Android 14 itself, bringing in all the highlight features of the new platform update. Sony’s UX skin is pretty light as the company makes only a few changes on top of the platform.

For the Xperia 1 V, the company is bringing its improved Bokeh mode that was present on the Xperia 5 V. Bokeh mode on the Xperia 1 V on Android 14 will let you softly decrease the focus in the background, allowing your subject take center stage. Bokeh mode will be available on the 24mm and 48mm focal lengths, both available through the 52MP primary camera.

Further, Sony also mentions that the Video Creator app is now available on the Xperia 1 V. However, the app could already be downloaded onto the Xperia 1 V on Android 13 itself through the Google Play Store.

The rollout has begun in some regions, namely in the EU and UK, for the model number XQ-DQ54. Sony mentions that rollout will vary by country, so sit tight till it reaches your region.

