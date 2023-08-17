The Sony WH-CH720N offers many features of the XM5 at $300 less

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 headphones are among the best headphones you can buy, but the $400 price tag is beyond the budget of many shoppers. The Sony WH-CH720N offers many comparable features to the XM5 for a fraction of that, and this deal drops the price of the wireless headphones to their lowest point ever. Sony WH-CH720N for $98 ($52 off)

Usually selling for $150, the noise canceling headphones are available for just $98 in this back-to-school Sony sale. That’s easily the best deal on the cans since they hit the market earlier this year, with both the black and white models on offer in the promotion.

These are Sony’s lightest wireless noise canceling headphones ever. They obviously don’t match up to the XM5 in every department — very few headphones can — but they can go toe to toe with their more premium stablemate on many levels. Dual Noise Sensor Technology and an Integrated Processor V1 ensure that noise canceling is on point, and the 35-hour battery life is actually better than the XM5. They also feature multi-device connection, hands-free calling, and Sony’s famed audio engineering. You may not have the industry-leading headphones, but you’re certainly getting a high-end pair that won’t disappoint.

For those people who are more earbud-inclined, the same back-to-school Sony sale is also reducing the Sony WF-C700N buds back to their best price. The light and ergonomic wireless earbuds can give you up to 15 hours of playtime when combined with the charging case and feature IPX4 splash and sweat-proofing.

Ready to upgrade your audio? This Sony sale ends soon, so check out the Sony WH-CH720N and WF-C700N deals via the widgets above.

Comments