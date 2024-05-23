The Sony WH-CH520 headphones are a bargain at just $38 (37% off)

The audio experts at our sister site, SoundGuys, featured the Sony WH-CH520 on their best Sony headphones list as the option that delivers the best bang for your buck, and that was at the full $60 retail price. That makes them an absolute bargain at a record-low price of $38, which is what Amazon is offering right now. Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones for $38 ($22 off)

This is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on wireless headphones, and the deal is available on all three colorways of the cans. They’re obviously not quite as cutting-edge as their $400 counterparts, but you won’t be disappointed when paying less than $40.

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Headphones The Sony WH-CH520 are competent — if a bit boring — wireless headphones, aimed at the entry level. They work, sound decent enough, have an incredible battery life, and aren't uncomfortable. With features like Multipoint and Fast Pair, the Sony WH-CH520 are reasonably future-proof. See price at Amazon Save $21.99

Reliability and the respectable performance you’d anticipate from Sony are the name of the game here. The lightweight headphones only weigh 147g and feature soft ear pads for added comfort. Their standout feature is the impressive battery life, offering over 55 hours of playback. Connectivity is seamless with Bluetooth 5.2, supporting Fast Pair and Multipoint for easy switching between devices. Despite their entry-level price, sound quality is genuinely decent, especially if you just need some headphones to keep you entertained on your commute or to make those chores pass a little bit faster.

This is a limited-time deal, with no indication of how long you have to capitalize on it. Hit the widget above to find out more.

