The amazing Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones plummet to a new record-low price!

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are not only our favorite headphones around, but most of the industry would agree that they are the best headphones for most users. Really, go read any review. You’ll find nothing but tech experts praising them. Our only real complaint is that they are pricey, but deals pop up periodically, and today, we’re looking at a new record-low price of $279.99. That’s a $120 discount we’ve never seen in the past! Buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for just $278

This deal is available from Amazon, Best Buy, and Sony. We’re linking to the Amazon page for convenience, as we know many of you already shop there. Regardless of where you buy the headphones, the deal applies to the Black, Midnight Blue, and Silver color models, though some are slightly pricier at $279.99. The Smoky Pink version is $299.99, which is still a good deal.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony WH-1000XM5 The king of the ANC pack extends its reign See price at Amazon Save $120.00

Sound Guys, our sister site, has a comprehensive list of the very best headphones around right now. It’s full of great options, but the Sony WH-1000XM5 sit at the top of the list as the very best option for most users. There are just so many things to love about these cans.

For starters, the sound quality is up there with the best, and the ANC performance is quite impressive. Even the microphone is outstanding. We also loved the design, which is now more minimalistic and very comfortable to wear for long sessions.

I mean, even at $279.99, the price is still up there, even if much more bearable. These are high-end headphones through and through, so you’ll find a nice variety of premium features here. These have touch gestures for easy controls, Find My Device support, Bluetooth Multipoint, and a plethora of Bluetooth codecs. These include LDAC, AAC, and SBC. Additionally, you can go wired using a 3.5mm headset jack, which is something that’s slowly starting to disappear in the market.

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

The simple design is nice and sturdy, and it comes packed with great features. You can connect it to multiple devices using Bluetooth Multipoint. You’ll also get peace of mind knowing you can find them using Find My Device. It also comes with a nice selection of Bluetooth codecs, including LDAC, AAC, and SBC. Not to mention, you can use them wired, via a 3.5mm headset jack.

The battery life is also quite impressive. We ran these through Sound Guys’ standardized battery tests, and managed to get 32 hours on a full charge with ANC enabled. That’s really nice, but these really shine when you disable noise canceling, which extends the battery life to over 53 hours!

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are nothing short of amazing, especially at this new all-time low price! That said, these new record-low offers don’t tend to last long. Jump on this offer while you can!

If you want to save even more, though, you might also want to consider the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, which are $198 from Amazon. This is the previous-generation model, but they are still fabulous headphones. In fact, many of us would agree that they offer more bang for your buck.

You might like

Comments