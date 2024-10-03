The amazing Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones hit a record-low price!

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are widely respected and praised by reviewers all over the industry. In fact, we still consider them the best headphones around, but they sure aren’t cheap at $400. You have to keep an eye open for any deals, and here at Android Authority, we’re always searching high and low for the hottest discounts. This came across my desk today, and I just had to share it. The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are just $290. That is lower than Amazon Prime Day prices, and it’s the biggest discount we’ve ever seen on these amazing headphones. Buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones for $290

This deal is available from Walmart. The discount only applies to the Black and Silver color models. The Midnight Blue model is also on sale, but at a slightly higher $304 price point.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones The king of the ANC pack extends its reign See price at Walmart Save $109.99

Our sister site, Sound Guys, has a list of the best headphones, and the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones stand at the top of the list. Needless to say, these are currently our favorite headphones. They offer great sound quality and ANC performance that competes only with the best. We even liked the microphone.

The simple design is nice and sturdy, and it comes packed with great features. You can connect it to multiple devices using Bluetooth Multipoint. You’ll also get peace of mind knowing you can find them using Find My Device. It also comes with a nice selection of Bluetooth codecs, including LDAC, AAC, and SBC. Not to mention, you can use them wired, via a 3.5mm headset jack.

If you care for battery life, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are outstanding. Our standardized battery tests yielded nearly 32 hours with ANC on, and turning the noise cancelation off resulted in over 53 hours on a single charge!

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are amazing, and this is the lowest price we’ve seen them go for — like, ever! The previous all-time low was $298, and that was during Prime Day. We’re not sure how long this sale will last, so get your pair while you can!

